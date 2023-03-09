The head of the Presidentʼs Office: The name of the soldier who was shot by the Russians has not been finally established

The name of the Ukrainian soldier who was shot by the Russians in the video has not been definitively established. Examinations are currently ongoing.
Andriy Yermak, the head of the Presidentʼs Office, told journalists about this.
"The name has not been established, the Security Service and the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office are dealing with this. The examination is ongoing," he explained.
According to Yermak, either the head of the Security Service of Ukraine or the general prosecutor will report on its results after the examination is over.
- On March 6, activists Serhiy Sternenko and Ihor Lachenkov posted on Twitter a video of the shooting of a captured Ukrainian soldier by the Russians. He was executed after he answered "Glory to Ukraine" to the occupiers. The killing of unarmed prisoners of war is a war crime under the Geneva Convention. The security service opened a criminal case over the shooting of a Ukrainian prisoner of war. It was opened under Art. 438 part 2 of the Criminal Code — violation of the laws and customs of war.
- Later, the General Staff reported that the Ukrainian soldier who was shot by the Russians for shouting "Glory to Ukraine" was a serviceman of the 30th separate mechanized brigade, Tymofiy Mykolayovych Shadura. Timofey Shadura has been considered missing since February 3, 2023, after hostilities in the area of the city of Bakhmut. However, the regional command of the forces of the Military Training Center "Pivnich" denied the information of the General Staff about the identity of the Ukrainian soldier shot by the Russians. They assure that the video showed a soldier of the 119th separate brigade of the Military Police of the Chernihiv region Oleksandr Matsievskyi.