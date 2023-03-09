The head of the Presidentʼs Office: The name of the soldier who was shot by the Russians has not been finally established

The name of the Ukrainian soldier who was shot by the Russians in the video has not been definitively established. Examinations are currently ongoing.

Andriy Yermak, the head of the Presidentʼs Office, told journalists about this.

"The name has not been established, the Security Service and the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office are dealing with this. The examination is ongoing," he explained.

According to Yermak, either the head of the Security Service of Ukraine or the general prosecutor will report on its results after the examination is over.