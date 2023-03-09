In Kyiv, electricity supply was fully restored after the Russian missile attack, and in Zhytomyr the blackout schedules are being restored

Electricity supply was fully restored in Kyiv after a massive Russian missile attack. At the same time, in Zhytomyr, the schedules of blackouts due to the lack of electricity are returning.

The mayors of the cities, Vitaliy Klitschko and Serhii Sukhomlin, informed about this.

In Kyiv, the lights have been restored to everyone, but there is still a problem with heating. Currently, about 30% of houses are without heating. Repair work is ongoing, utilities plan to restore heat supply during the day.

At the same time, kamikaze drones significantly damaged the energy infrastructure in Zhytomyr. Currently, half of the city is without power, but the mayor predicts that the entire city will be shut down in the near future.

Some objects in Zhytomyr have been switched to generators, and electric transport does not run in the city.

"Today, we will switch to electricity supply schedules again. In approximately 2-2.5 weeks, and due to the supply of electricity from other regions, the situation with the electricity supply should improve," Sukhomlin said.