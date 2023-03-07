Lukashenko called Volodymyr Zelensky a nit because of the “sabotage” at the Machulishchi airport

The self-proclaimed president of Belarus Oleksandr Lukashenko called the president of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky a nit because of sabotage against the Russian A-50 radar aircraft at the Belarusian airfield in Machulishchi.
Lukashenko made his statement during the presentation of awards to military personnel.
"I still somehow thought that Ukraine needed peace, that Zelensky was rooting for his people. President Zelensky is just a nit. Just a nit! [...] Nit because he is running around Belarus, sending people to us and asking, as I said, "Letʼs conclude a non-aggression pact," he said, adding that he "accepted the challenge."
Before that, Lukashenko informed about the arrest of a "Ukrainian terrorist" and twenty people involved in sabotage in Machulishchi.
- On the morning of February 26, explosions rang out at the Belarusian airfield in Machulishchi, damaging a Russian military aircraft DRLO A-50 (here is a video from a drone that hit the plane). On March 2, the damaged A-50 was sent to Russia for repair.
- On March 5, mass searches began in Belarus due to the explosions at the Machulishchi airfield. Human rights center "Vyasna" informs that the searches are carried out by KGB employees. Everyone who was tried or punished under political administrative articles from 2020 to 2023 was under suspicion. It is already known about the detention of at least ten people. Detainees are sent to the detention center of the KGB.