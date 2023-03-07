Lukashenko called Volodymyr Zelensky a nit because of the “sabotage” at the Machulishchi airport

The self-proclaimed president of Belarus Oleksandr Lukashenko called the president of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky a nit because of sabotage against the Russian A-50 radar aircraft at the Belarusian airfield in Machulishchi.

Lukashenko made his statement during the presentation of awards to military personnel.

"I still somehow thought that Ukraine needed peace, that Zelensky was rooting for his people. President Zelensky is just a nit. Just a nit! [...] Nit because he is running around Belarus, sending people to us and asking, as I said, "Letʼs conclude a non-aggression pact," he said, adding that he "accepted the challenge."

Before that, Lukashenko informed about the arrest of a "Ukrainian terrorist" and twenty people involved in sabotage in Machulishchi.