Attack on the airfield in Machulishchi: Lukashenko informed about the detention of a “Ukrainian terrorist”

The self-proclaimed president of Belarus Oleksandr Lukashenko informed about the arrest of a "terrorist of the Ukrainian special services and his henchmen" who were allegedly involved in an attempted sabotage at the Machulishchi airfield against a Russian A-50 radar aircraft.

He said this during the award ceremony, the Belarusian Telegraph Agency cites.

According to Lukashenko, the operation began "eight months or six months ago in Kyiv."

"The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), the leadership of the CIA, either from the side or behind the back, are developing an operation against Belarus. A terrorist was prepared. He is Russian, with a Russian passport, and a Ukrainian passport. Born in Kryvyi Rih, lived in Crimea. Some relatives are in Austria, some of them stayed in Kyiv. He was recruited by the special service of Ukraine in 2014. He is an IT specialist. He was preparing to commit terrorist acts," Lukashenko noted and admitted that the A-50 was sent to Russia for repairs.

Lukashenko also stated that more than 20 "accomplices" involved in sabotage were detained in Belarus.