Activists released a video of a drone that hit a Russian A-50U radar aircraft in Machulishchi

A number of Telegram channels published a new video of a copter landing on a Russian A-50U radar aircraft in Machulishchi. It is claimed that the footage was taken by the same copter that damaged the plane on the morning of February 26.

In the video, you can see how the drone flies to the military airfield and lands on the nose of the plane. The video cuts off when the drone hits the hull. Presumably, at that moment there was an explosion.

The "Belarusian Hajun" monitoring group writes that the weather in the video coincides with the weather on February 26.