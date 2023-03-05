Human rights defenders: Mass searches began in Belarus due to explosions at the “Machulyshchi” airport

Mass searches began in Belarus due to explosions at the Machulischi airfield, where a Russian A-50 radar aircraft was damaged.

The human rights center "Vyasna" reports that the searches are carried out by KGB employees. Everyone who was tried or punished under political administrative articles from 2020 to 2023 was under suspicion.

It is already known that at least 10 people have been detained. After the searches, the detainees are sent to the KGB pre-trial detention center.