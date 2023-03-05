Human rights defenders: Mass searches began in Belarus due to explosions at the “Machulyshchi” airport

Mass searches began in Belarus due to explosions at the Machulischi airfield, where a Russian A-50 radar aircraft was damaged.
The human rights center "Vyasna" reports that the searches are carried out by KGB employees. Everyone who was tried or punished under political administrative articles from 2020 to 2023 was under suspicion.
It is already known that at least 10 people have been detained. After the searches, the detainees are sent to the KGB pre-trial detention center.
- On February 26, BYPOL, an organization of former Belarusian law enforcement officers, reported two explosions at the Machulyshchi airfield near Minsk. It was announced that a group of partisans attacked the Russian A-50 radar aircraft, which costs about $330 million.
- BYPOL said that they carried out an attack with two copters converted into kamikaze drones. Video recordings of the airfield reconnaissance and the direct detonation of one of the drones were also published. BYPOL said that it took the perpetrators of the attack out of Belarus.
- On March 2, it became known that the damaged A-50 with flight number 43 was sent to Taganrog for repairs.