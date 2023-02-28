Eggs for 8-9 hryvnias. The Ministry of Defense showed the prices of products for the army

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has shown the cost of products that will be purchased for the army in 2023. Prices were announced on February 28.

The cost of a meal service is from 137.04 to 144.06 hryvnias. The decrease in prices was due to the shortening of the terms of the contracts.

The prices of the products purchased by the supplier take into account logistics. That is, the Ministry of Defense does not purchase products from the list, but the "food" service, which includes storage, cooking, fuel for cooking, utility costs for this, etc. All these costs, which fall directly on the shoulders of each of the suppliers without any other surcharges for logistics, etc., are included in the cost of the service.

Eggs now cost 8-9 hryvnias instead of 17 hryvnias (depending on the variety).