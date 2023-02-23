China stated that American weapons for Ukraine end up in the hands of smugglers. Kyiv responded on it

Chinaʼs Ministry of Foreign Affairs has said that weapons supplied by the United States to Ukraine are often smuggled into the hands of criminal gangs in Europe and other regions. Kyiv categorically rejected these insinuations.

The position of Ukraine was made public by the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Oleh Nikolenko.

"Our state has a modern and effective system of control over the acquisition and use of weapons, which is highly trusted by its partners. This system is multi-level and completely eliminates any possibility of illegal export of weapons. Instead, Russia is investing numerous resources in disinformation to undermine international military aid to Ukraine," Nikolenko noted.

Ukraine urged China to be guided solely by facts and not to be a tool in the hands of Russian propaganda.