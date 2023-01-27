Inspectors have arrived in Ukraine to audit American aid

Inspectors have arrived in Ukraine to check the proper use of aid that the U.S. provides to Kyiv at the expense of American taxpayers.

This was reported by the U.S. Ambassador Bridget Brink.

"I warmly welcomed the Office of the Inspector General of the State Department, the Inspector General of the Ministry of Defense, and the Office of the Inspector General of USAID, who arrived with a clear schedule of meetings and the goal of improving independent oversight of the U.S. aid to Ukraine. We adhere to the highest standards of accountability and comprehensive oversight of the assistance provided by the United States," the statement said.

Special auditors from the U.S. government, the World Bank, and the international company Deloitte are working in Ukraine to make sure that Western aid is used for its intended purpose.

The day before, the strategic communication coordinator of the U.S. National Security Council John Kirby during a briefing at the White House, said that the U.S. shares the concerns of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, regarding the accusations of corruption that have recently been leveled against Ukrainian officials and led to the resignation of the deputy heads of the Office of the President, the Attorney General and the Minister of Defense and several governors of Ukraine, but do not see any signs of abuse of budget or defense aid to Ukraine.