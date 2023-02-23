The Verkhovna Rada supported the termination of the MPʼs mandate Oleksandr Trukhin

The MP from "Servant of the People" Oleksandr Trukhin wrote an application for drawing up the MPʼs mandate. The Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) supported the termination of his powers — 288 elected representatives voted pro.
The MP from "Voice" Yaroslav Zheleznyak reported on this by publishing the relevant document.
The day before, Trukhin signed an agreement with prosecutor Denys Demkiv to plead guilty in the case of attempted bribery of police officers at the scene of a traffic accident.
According to the agreements, Trukhin pleaded guilty in August 2021 in the case of attempted bribery of police officers at the scene of an accident. In addition, he undertook to transfer UAH 6 million to the UNITED24 "Army of Drones" project and to pay a fine of UAH 68 000.
- On August 23, 2021, an accident involving an Audi took place on the Boryspil highway, in which was a member of the "Servant of the People", the deputy chairman of the budget committee Oleksandr Trukhin. The media initially reported that he was the culprit of the accident and was driving the car.
- On February 1, 2022, "Ukraiinska Pravda" ["Ukrainian Truth"] published a video from the chest camera of policeman Serhiy Petryk, who was the first to arrive at the accident call. The recording from the policemanʼs camera shows that Trukhin offered money, tried to "go to the forest" and wanted to call the then head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Denys Monastyrskyi (they denied it there). The patrolman also said that Trukhin and everyone else in the car were drunk, but refused to pass the drager.
- On September 7, 2022, Trukhin was declared of the suspicion of attempted bribery of police officers.