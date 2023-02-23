The Verkhovna Rada supported the termination of the MPʼs mandate Oleksandr Trukhin

The MP from "Servant of the People" Oleksandr Trukhin wrote an application for drawing up the MPʼs mandate. The Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) supported the termination of his powers — 288 elected representatives voted pro.

The MP from "Voice" Yaroslav Zheleznyak reported on this by publishing the relevant document.

The day before, Trukhin signed an agreement with prosecutor Denys Demkiv to plead guilty in the case of attempted bribery of police officers at the scene of a traffic accident.

According to the agreements, Trukhin pleaded guilty in August 2021 in the case of attempted bribery of police officers at the scene of an accident. In addition, he undertook to transfer UAH 6 million to the UNITED24 "Army of Drones" project and to pay a fine of UAH 68 000.