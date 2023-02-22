The MP Trukhin admitted his guilt in court and made a deal with the investigation. He also plans to draft a mandate

The MP Oleksandr Trukhin pleaded guilty in court and made a deal with the investigation. He was accused of offering a bribe.
Transparency International writes about it.
Trukhin appeared in court for the first time and announced that he had made a deal with the investigation. It provides that the MP will send 6 million hryvnias to the "Army of Drones" project, as well as pay a fine of 68 thousand hryvnias.
The prosecutor noted that he supports the approval of such an agreement. It must be approved by the panel of judges.
Trukhinʼs lawyers also stated that the MP plans to submit his parliamentary mandate.
"Babel" sources in the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) informed that Trukhinʼs statement has already been received by the parliament.
- On August 23, 2021, an accident involving an Audi took place on the Boryspil highway, in which was a member of the "Servant of the People", the deputy chairman of the budget committee Oleksandr Trukhin. The media initially reported that he was the culprit of the accident and was driving the car.
- On February 1, 2022, "Ukraiinska Pravda" ["Ukrainian Truth"] published a video from the chest camera of policeman Serhiy Petryk, who was the first to arrive at the accident call. The recording from the policemanʼs camera shows that Trukhin offered money, tried to "go to the forest" and wanted to call the then head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Denys Monastyrskyi (they denied it there). The patrolman also said that Trukhin and everyone else in the car were "ready" (drunk), but refused to pass the drager.
- On September 7, 2022, Trukhina was informed of the suspicion of trying to bribe police officers.