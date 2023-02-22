The MP Trukhin admitted his guilt in court and made a deal with the investigation. He also plans to draft a mandate

The MP Oleksandr Trukhin pleaded guilty in court and made a deal with the investigation. He was accused of offering a bribe.

Transparency International writes about it.

Trukhin appeared in court for the first time and announced that he had made a deal with the investigation. It provides that the MP will send 6 million hryvnias to the "Army of Drones" project, as well as pay a fine of 68 thousand hryvnias.

The prosecutor noted that he supports the approval of such an agreement. It must be approved by the panel of judges.

Trukhinʼs lawyers also stated that the MP plans to submit his parliamentary mandate.

"Babel" sources in the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) informed that Trukhinʼs statement has already been received by the parliament.