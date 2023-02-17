There was a significant surplus in the energy system of Ukraine. It was necessary to limit the operation of solar power plants

On Sunday, February 12, there was a significant surplus in the energy system of Ukraine, and for the first time this year, the generation of solar power plants was limited.

This was reported by the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Energy and Housing and Communal Services Andriy Herus on February 17.

He informed that a dilemma may arise in the near future: during the day, the electricity surplus should be "dumped into the ground" (to limit solar power stations, but still pay for the "limited" electricity) or to allow the export of electricity during daylight hours. However, during the evening hours, when there may be a potential shortage, imports will continue.

Herus also noted that the introduction of batteries and accumulators (energy storage) to store electricity during the day and release it to the network in the evening is becoming an urgent issue. However, such technologies are quite expensive, this issue is currently being worked out.