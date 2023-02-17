There was a significant surplus in the energy system of Ukraine. It was necessary to limit the operation of solar power plants

On Sunday, February 12, there was a significant surplus in the energy system of Ukraine, and for the first time this year, the generation of solar power plants was limited.
This was reported by the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Energy and Housing and Communal Services Andriy Herus on February 17.
He informed that a dilemma may arise in the near future: during the day, the electricity surplus should be "dumped into the ground" (to limit solar power stations, but still pay for the "limited" electricity) or to allow the export of electricity during daylight hours. However, during the evening hours, when there may be a potential shortage, imports will continue.
Herus also noted that the introduction of batteries and accumulators (energy storage) to store electricity during the day and release it to the network in the evening is becoming an urgent issue. However, such technologies are quite expensive, this issue is currently being worked out.
- On February 11, 2023, two power units at one of the nuclear power plants went into operation in Ukraine. So, now all nine power units of nuclear power plants located on the territory controlled by the state are operating in the energy system of Ukraine. Another six power units of the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP have been shut down. Since February 12, the lights have not been turned off in Ukraine, electric transport has even returned to work in the capital.
- On November 28, Ukraine conducted a test import of electricity from Romania. Electricity was imported from Slovakia for the first time on a test basis on October 27, and for the second time on November 19. Since the beginning of the new year, Ukraine has begun to import electricity from Europe due to the shortage of its own generation, which suffered as a result of Russian attacks.