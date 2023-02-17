All electric transport has resumed operation in Kyiv. The capital was without him for almost 2 months

In Kyiv, all electric transport has returned to its routes. The capital was without it for 56 days due to a shortage of electricity.
This was reported by the Kyiv City Military Administration on February 17.
Currently, 286 units of transport operate on 46 trolleybus routes, and 195 on 32 tram routes.
"Effective work of the city authorities, energy engineers and repair crews almost restored the stability of Kyivʼs energy infrastructure. This allowed the city to gradually restore the traffic of the cityʼs ground electric transport. During the last few days, separate lines of trams and trolleybuses have been launched alternately," the head of the capitalʼs military administration Serhiy Popko informed.
- On December 23, 2022, due to a shortage of electricity , the operation of the capitalʼs ground electric transport (trams and trolleybuses) was stopped. Instead of them, buses worked on the routes.
- On February 11, 2023, two power units at one of the nuclear power plants went into operation in Ukraine. So, now all nine power units of nuclear power plants located on the territory controlled by the state are operating in the energy system of Ukraine. Another six power units of the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP have been shut down. Since February 12, lights have not been turned off in Ukraine.