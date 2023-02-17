All electric transport has resumed operation in Kyiv. The capital was without him for almost 2 months

In Kyiv, all electric transport has returned to its routes. The capital was without it for 56 days due to a shortage of electricity.

This was reported by the Kyiv City Military Administration on February 17.

Currently, 286 units of transport operate on 46 trolleybus routes, and 195 on 32 tram routes.

"Effective work of the city authorities, energy engineers and repair crews almost restored the stability of Kyivʼs energy infrastructure. This allowed the city to gradually restore the traffic of the cityʼs ground electric transport. During the last few days, separate lines of trams and trolleybuses have been launched alternately," the head of the capitalʼs military administration Serhiy Popko informed.