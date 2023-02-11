In Ukraine, two power units at one of the nuclear power plants have become operational — this will reduce the electricity generation deficit

At one of the nuclear power plants of Ukraine, two power units were launched at once — this is an additional 1,220 MW to the power system capacity. These blocks were under repair, which lasted 38 days.

Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko announced this on February 11 during a telethon.

"Yesterday, there was another massive attack that hit both generation and transmission capabilities. But today, due to the launch of power units, we are significantly reducing the deficit in the system. Accordingly, this will affect the duration of outages," Halushchenko said.

So, now all nine power units of nuclear power plants located in the territory controlled by the state are operating in the energy system of Ukraine. Another six power units of the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP have been shut down.

The head of the Rivne region, Vitaliy Koval, clarified what is going on with the Rivne NPP, which is now operating at maximum capacity.