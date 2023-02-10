The Ministry of Energy informs about hitting TPP and HPP facilities during another missile attack

During another massive missile attack on the morning of February 10, thermal and hydro-generation facilities, as well as high-voltage infrastructure, were hit in six regions.

This was reported by the Minister of Energy Herman Halushchenko.

Against this background, emergency blackouts were introduced in many regions. The most difficult situation is in Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv and Khmelnytskyi regions.

DTEK reports on four damaged thermal power plants and injured energy workers.