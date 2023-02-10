At night, the Russians attacked four regions — critical infrastructure was damaged

On the night of February 10, Russian occupiers hit critical infrastructure facilities in Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, Khmelnytskyi, and Dnipropetrovsk regions with missiles and Iranian drones.

Zaporizhzhia suffered the most massive attack since the beginning of the full-scale war. In an hour, 17 strikes were recorded on the regional center, energy infrastructure facilities were attacked.

The Russians also shelled critical infrastructure facilities in Kharkiv — 10 explosions were recorded. Preliminary, by S-300 missiles. In the city, interruptions with electricity, water and heat supply are possible.

The head of Khmelnytskyi Regional Military Administration Serhiy Hamalii reported that around 04:00 the Russians hit a critical infrastructure facility in Shepetivskyi district with Iranian drones. The fire was extinguished, there were no injuries.

At night, the defenders of the sky shot down a batch of drones, which the Russians used to attack Dnipropetrovsk region. After that, the occupiers fired a rocket at the Kryvyi Rih district. There is a hit to an energy infrastructure object, the destruction is serious, a 46-year-old employee of the enterprise is injured.

In Pishchanska community, fragments of the rocket fell on the roof of a two-story building. A fire broke out, no one was injured.