Russia struck Zaporizhzhia with 17 strikes for an hour — the largest attack during the Great War

On the night of February 10, the Russians launched the most massive attack on Zaporizhzhia. In an hour, 17 hits were recorded in the city.

This was reported by the secretary of the Zaporizhzhia City Council Anatoliy Kurtev.

According to him, the occupiers attacked energy infrastructure facilities. Damage to the roof, windows, warehouses, facades, and fences was recorded at the facilities. In addition, fires broke out at the places of some arrivals.

"Thatʼs all this army of scum is capable of — shelling a sleeping city and hitting our infrastructure. But we cannot be broken. Letʼs hold on," noted Kurtev.

Fortunately, no one was hurt. regular shifts during the alarm were in shelter.

As for the civil infrastructure, it is currently known that the blast wave blew out windows in one of the multi-story buildings, as well as in the premises of an educational institution and a cultural object.