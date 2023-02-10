Ukrainian Air Defense destroyed five enemy “Shahed” drones and five “Kalibr” missiles

On February 10, Russian troops launched seven Shahed-136/131 kamikaze drones from the eastern coast of the Azov Sea and six Kalibr sea-based cruise missiles from a Russian frigate in the Black Sea over Ukraine.

This is reported in the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Ukrainian Air Defense destroyed five Kalibr cruise missiles and five Shahed-136/131 attack drones.

The occupiers hit S-300 anti-aircraft missiles from the Russian Belgorod and the temporarily occupied Tokmak in Zaporizhzhia region. In Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia regions, the Russians launched up to 35 S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles, which cannot be destroyed in the air by means of the Air Defense.

Also, around 08:30 on February 10, the Russians launched cruise missiles from Tu-95ms strategic bombers.