The Air Defense during the air attack shot down 61 out of 71 missiles

The anti-aircraft defense during another massive missile attack on Ukraine on the morning of February 10 shot down 61 out of 71 missiles.

This was reported by the Air Force Command.

As of 11:30 a.m., there were 71 launches of X-101, X-555, Kalibr cruise missiles (including night launches). 61 of them were shot down.

Russia attacked from the air with eight Tu-95ms strategic bombers, which launched X-101 and X-555 missiles from the Caspian Sea and Volgodonsk regions. From the ships in the Black Sea — with Kalibr-type sea-based cruise missiles.