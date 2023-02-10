The Air Defense during the air attack shot down 61 out of 71 missiles

The anti-aircraft defense during another massive missile attack on Ukraine on the morning of February 10 shot down 61 out of 71 missiles.
This was reported by the Air Force Command.
As of 11:30 a.m., there were 71 launches of X-101, X-555, Kalibr cruise missiles (including night launches). 61 of them were shot down.
Russia attacked from the air with eight Tu-95ms strategic bombers, which launched X-101 and X-555 missiles from the Caspian Sea and Volgodonsk regions. From the ships in the Black Sea — with Kalibr-type sea-based cruise missiles.
- On the night of February 10, Russia again attacked the energy infrastructure of Ukraine with Iranian drones and missiles ( 5 out of 7 drones and 5 out of 6 Calibers were shot down ). In addition, at night, Russia fired up to 35 S-300 missiles at Zaporizhzhia region, which cannot be destroyed in the air by means of air defense. In the morning, the attack on Ukraine continued with missiles.
- During these attacks, Russia damaged thermal and hydro-generation facilities, as well as high-voltage infrastructure in six regions. The most difficult situation is in Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv and Khmelnytskyi regions.