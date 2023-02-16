The European Parliament called for the transfer of fighter jets to Ukraine

The European Parliament adopted a resolution dedicated to the anniversary of Russiaʼs war against Ukraine, and called for serious consideration of the issue of supplying Ukraine with fighter jets, helicopters, missile systems and a significant increase in the amount of ammunition.

The resolution was adopted on February 16.

"Ukraine must be able not only to defend itself, but also to restore full control over its entire internationally recognized territory," the European Parliament urged.

The resolution also calls on EU member states to adopt the tenth package of sanctions against Russia by the end of February and significantly expand its scope. The European Parliament also calls on the EU, member states and their allies to make the sanctions already in place more effective and to take urgent steps to block any attempts to circumvent them.

Looking ahead, the members of the European Parliament demand that the legal regime, which allows the confiscation of Russian assets frozen in the EU, be completed. These assets should then be used to rebuild Ukraine and pay compensation to war victims. They also emphasize that after the end of the war, Russia will have to pay serious reparations in order to make a significant contribution to the recovery of Ukraine.

In addition, the European Parliament emphasizes that it is necessary to carry out work in order to start negotiations with Ukraine on joining the EU.