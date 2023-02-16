The European Parliament called for the transfer of fighter jets to Ukraine

The European Parliament adopted a resolution dedicated to the anniversary of Russiaʼs war against Ukraine, and called for serious consideration of the issue of supplying Ukraine with fighter jets, helicopters, missile systems and a significant increase in the amount of ammunition.
The resolution was adopted on February 16.
"Ukraine must be able not only to defend itself, but also to restore full control over its entire internationally recognized territory," the European Parliament urged.
The resolution also calls on EU member states to adopt the tenth package of sanctions against Russia by the end of February and significantly expand its scope. The European Parliament also calls on the EU, member states and their allies to make the sanctions already in place more effective and to take urgent steps to block any attempts to circumvent them.
Looking ahead, the members of the European Parliament demand that the legal regime, which allows the confiscation of Russian assets frozen in the EU, be completed. These assets should then be used to rebuild Ukraine and pay compensation to war victims. They also emphasize that after the end of the war, Russia will have to pay serious reparations in order to make a significant contribution to the recovery of Ukraine.
In addition, the European Parliament emphasizes that it is necessary to carry out work in order to start negotiations with Ukraine on joining the EU.
- On February 15, the head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen presented the official proposal for the 10th package of sanctions against Russia. The European Commission is proposing further export bans that will cost more than €11 billion and deprive the Russian economy of critical technologies and industrial products. We are talking about goods that Russia will not be able to get from other countries: electronics, special transport vehicles, car parts, spare parts for trucks and airplanes, goods for the construction sector that can be used by the Russian military. However, at the first discussion of this package, the ambassadors of the EU member states could not approve it. The controversy arose because of the European Commissionʼs proposal to ban the purchase of Russian rubber.
- On February 13, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg stated that the Alliance can provide Ukraine with modern combat aircraft for self-defense. He also emphasized that Ukraine needs urgent assistance in armaments, as Russia seems to have already launched a large-scale offensive.
- At the end of January, Poland informed that it was ready to transfer F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine in coordination with its NATO allies. Britain has already agreed to begin training Ukrainian fighter pilots, but there are no specifics regarding the provision of fighter jets yet.