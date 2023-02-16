Politico: Ambassadors of EU member states could not agree on the tenth package of sanctions against Russia

The ambassadors of the EU member states failed to approve the tenth package of sanctions against Russia at the first discussion. The controversy arose because of the European Commissionʼs proposal to ban the purchase of Russian rubber.

Politico writes about it.

According to trade data, the synthetic rubber industry brings Russia billions of dollars in revenue every year. For example, in 2021, it exported synthetic rubber worth almost $2 billion. From this amount, the EU bought about $700 million worth of rubber. Some types of rubber were already banned in previous packages.

Synthetic rubber is used in tires and in smaller amounts for clutches and the like. Countries such as Italy and Germany are skeptical of banning the product, while Poland supports it.

Instead, the European Commission did not include sanctions against the UAE company Sun Ship in this package. It was to her that the Russian state shipping company Sovcomflot allegedly handed over 92 of its tankers to circumvent sanctions. At the ambassadorsʼ meeting, none of the countries opposed sanctions against the company — and they were surprised that the EC did not propose restrictions against Sun Ship.