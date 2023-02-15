News

At the request of the president, Oleksiy Reznikov will remain in the position of Minister of Defense of Ukraine

Sofiia Telishevska
The Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov informed that President Volodymyr Zelensky asked him to remain in office. He wonʼt be resigning anytime soon.

"When asked if he plans to remain in the position of Minister of Defense in the coming months, Reznikov answered: "Yes, it was my presidentʼs decision."