At the request of the president, Oleksiy Reznikov will remain in the position of Minister of Defense of Ukraine

The Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov informed that President Volodymyr Zelensky asked him to remain in office. He wonʼt be resigning anytime soon.
"When asked if he plans to remain in the position of Minister of Defense in the coming months, Reznikov answered: "Yes, it was my presidentʼs decision."
- At the beginning of February, rumors began to appear about the possible dismissal of the Minister of Defense Oleksiy Reznikov. His successor in the Ministry of Defense is called the current head of the MDI Kyrylo Budanov. Babelʼs sources in the "Servant of the People" faction informed that Reznikov may be appointed to the post of minister for strategic industries of Ukraine.
- Reznikov himself said on February 5 that he would resign if the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky decides so — because the appointment of the Minister of Defense is the responsibility of the President.