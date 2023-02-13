Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijártó went to Belarus to talk about the war in Ukraine

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Hungary Peter Szijjártó arrived on a visit to Belarus and will discuss the resolution of the war in Ukraine "peacefully".

Sijarto informed about this on Facebook on Monday, February 13.

"The war in Ukraine is intensifying, more and more people are dying due to hostilities. Human lives must be saved now, and this can only be done peacefully. Hungary expects all members of the international community to act in the name of peace as soon as possible and to avoid actions that could lead to the continuation or escalation of war. I will also present this position to the world today at my negotiations in Minsk. It is obvious that there will be many attacks regarding the visit, but our position is clear: the channels of communication must be open," Sijarto noted.

