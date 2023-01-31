The Hungarian ambassador to Ukraine was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs because of Orbánʼs remarks

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine summoned the Ambassador of Hungary to Ukraine, István Ijðjarto. He was strongly protested because of the disparaging remarks of the Prime Minister of Hungary, Viktor Orbán.

The Hungarian diplomat was told that anti-Ukrainian rhetoric, which has been heard for a long time by the Hungarian leadership, is absolutely unacceptable and causes serious damage to Ukrainian-Hungarian relations.

Ukraine urged the Hungarians to stop this trend so as not to worsen the situation. For its part, Kyiv is ready to develop constructive good-neighborly relations with Hungary.

Earlier, at a meeting with journalists in Budapest, Orban stated that he does not believe in Ukraineʼs victory and believes that the country is "gradually turning into an ungovernable ruin." According to Orban, "Russiaʼs goal is to turn Ukraine into an ungovernable ruin" so that the West cannot claim it "as a prize." He said that the Russian Federation has already succeeded in this, and now Ukraine, like Afghanistan, is a "no manʼs land."