Hungary refused to train the Ukrainian military because it “stands for peace”

Ukraine criticized Hungaryʼs refusal to train its Ukrainian military.
This was informed by the speaker of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Oleh Nikolenko.
"If Hungary wants to move towards “peace”, then they can start with a call to Russia to stop the war. Judging by the number of meetings with Russian representatives, an opportunity for such a step should have already been found," wrote the speaker of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
The day before, the State Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Hungary Tamas Mentser said on Facebook that they will not train Ukrainian military personnel as part of the EU mission.
"We said no. We want to move not to war, but to peace," he wrote.
- Currently, Great Britain is conducting the largest training mission for the Ukrainian Armed Forces (training of 10 000 soldiers) on its territory. Specialists from more than 10 countries are involved in it. The EU agreed to launch the mission on October 17.
- There is also training in Spain, where the Ukrainian military is mastering Aspide anti-aircraft missile systems. In Germany, Ukrainians master armored vehicles.
- According to CNN, the administration of the USA President Joe Biden is considering a major expansion of the Ukrainian military training program in Germany.