The Ukrainian military takes possession of the Aspide anti-aircraft missile systems in Spain

Ukrainian military personnel at the Spanish base in Zaragoza are undergoing training in using the Aspide ground-based anti-aircraft missile system.

This was announced by the Ministry of Defense of Spain.

19 Ukrainians are being trained to use Aspide. The training is divided into two parts — for operators and service personnel (gunners, mechanics, etc.). This is the first group of soldiers to learn how to operate this SAM. The second group will arrive already on November 1.

"The Aspide system, on which the Ukrainian military is trained and which is used by the Spanish Air Force, will provide the Ukrainian army with combat capability and act as a deterrent," the Ministry of Defense said.