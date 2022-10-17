The EU increases military aid to Ukraine to €3.1 billion and launches a training mission for the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The European Union increases military aid to Ukraine to €3.1 billion and launches a training mission for the Ukrainian military.

This was reported by the head of European diplomacy Josep Borrell on October 17.

"While Dmytro Kuleba is addressing the Council of Foreign Ministers of the EU from the bomb shelter, we are increasing military aid to Ukraine to 3.1 billion euros and launching a military training mission," Josep Borrell noted.

The EU is also creating a military aid mission to further support the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The mission will be called EUMAM, it will provide for individual, collective and specialized training of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, including the Territorial Defense Forces. EUMAM will work on the territory of the EU member states and will have its Operational Headquarters in Brussels. The commander is Vice-Admiral Herve Blejean. The mission will initially last for two years, with a financial estimate of €106 million in total costs for this period.

Later, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba clarified that in this address, he called on the EU to provide more air defense and ammunition and to introduce sanctions against Iran for supplying Russia with drones.