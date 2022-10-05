European Commission: The EU agreed on the 8th package of sanctions against Russia

The countries of the European Union agreed on the 8th package of sanctions against the Russian Federation.
The President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen announced this on her Twitter.
"I welcome todayʼs agreement by member states on the eighth package of sanctions. We moved quickly and decisively. We will never agree to either Putinʼs fictitious referendums or any annexation of Ukraine. We are determined to continue making the Kremlin pay," she wrote.
- The publication Politico wrote that the ambassadors of the countries of the European Union agreed on the project of the eighth package of sanctions against Russia on the evening of October 4. In particular, the project of measures provides for the limitation of the price of Russian oil, which was previously agreed upon by the "Big Seven" countries. There is currently no decision on a specific price or price range for the future cap.
- The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Hungary Péter Szijártó confirmed that the European Union agreed on the eighth package of sanctions against Russia. But he noted that Hungary was able to "push" its terms there.