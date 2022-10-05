European Commission: The EU agreed on the 8th package of sanctions against Russia

The countries of the European Union agreed on the 8th package of sanctions against the Russian Federation.

The President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen announced this on her Twitter.

"I welcome todayʼs agreement by member states on the eighth package of sanctions. We moved quickly and decisively. We will never agree to either Putinʼs fictitious referendums or any annexation of Ukraine. We are determined to continue making the Kremlin pay," she wrote.