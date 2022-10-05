Hungary informed that they were able to “push” their terms into the 8th package of EU sanctions against Russia

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Hungary Péter Szijártó confirmed that the European Union agreed on the 8th package of sanctions against Russia. But he noted that Hungary was able to "push" its terms there.

He wrote about it on his Facebook.

"We have negotiated hard and achieved that the oil price limit does not apply to pipeline transportation of crude oil (in such way we buy crude oil, which is needed for our energy security), and in case of an emergency, it does not apply to marine transportation, which replaces it ", he noted.

Szijjártó also reported that Hungary "managed to remove nuclear energy from the sanctions, so these sanctions do not apply to the construction of the new Paks NPP." Also, according to him, no institution, which is important for cooperation in the field of nuclear research and development, was included in the list of sanctions.

"Thus, sanctions measures that threaten the security of the Hungarian energy supply and harm the Hungarian people have been repeatedly prevented. We will continue to defend the national interests of Hungary in the same way," he added.