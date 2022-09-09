The U.S. has confirmed that the G7 countries will set a price limit for Russian oil by December

The USA, Canada, Great Britain, Japan, Germany, Italy and France plan to set a limit price for oil from Russia by December 5.

The U.S. Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo stated this in an interview with Yahoo Finance.

"We are going to set a price ceiling by December 5, the date of entry into force of the sixth European package, which will be implemented by the United States and our G7 allies," he noted.

From December 5, an embargo on Russian oil delivered by sea will come into effect in the EU. The restrictions should reduce Russiaʼs profits from the export of oil products. This should reduce the financing of the war against Ukraine.