CNN: The White House is considering significantly expanding the training program for Ukrainian troops

The administration of the U.S. President Joe Biden is considering a major expansion of the Ukrainian military training program in Germany.

This is reported by CNN with reference to unnamed American officials.

According to sources, the adoption of the new program will mean not only a significant increase in the number of Ukrainians who will be trained by the United States, but also a change in the approach to training. The USA will train much larger groups of Ukrainian soldiers in more complex combat tactics, including coordinating infantry maneuvers with artillery support.

In this initiative, it is planned to train up to 2,500 Ukrainian military personnel at the base in Grafenwehr.

According to a CNN source, this is a much more intensive training than the one that the Ukrainian military undergoes in Poland or Great Britain.

“There is a similarity, but the UK program focuses on basic training for new soldiers who have almost no combat experience. The American program provides for a much deeper training of Ukrainian soldiers in order to act as a cohesive military formation," the interlocutor of the publication noted.