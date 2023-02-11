”The disaster didnʼt happen.” “Ukrenergo” predicts an improvement in the electricity supply situation over the weekend

Chairman of the board of Ukrenergo company Volodymyr Kudrytskyi predicts that the situation with electricity supply during the weekend of February 11-12 may improve.

He said this on the air of the telethon.

Kudrytskyi explained that energy companies managed to restore certain volumes of generation by Saturday, consumption is always lower on weekends, and forecasters, moreover, predict warming.

“According to my forecasts, we will have a stable, controlled situation in the power system on Saturday and Sunday. And I will even carefully point out that we will not have consumption limits at some hours of the day. That is, there will be no outages at certain hours,” he said.

Commenting on another massive Russian attack on February 10, Kudrytskyi said that it affected plans to restore generation, but “the catastrophe did not happen.”

According to him, before the missile attack, the energy industry had gained a good pace of restoration of energy facilities, and electricity was supplied according to schedules, despite the frost.