“Ukrenergo” told about the state of the energy system after the Russian strike. Itʼs most difficult in the Kharkiv and Odesa regions

The head of Ukrenergo, Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, said that the Russians caused serious damage to the Ukrainian energy system during the missile strike. However, the outright disaster didnʼt happen.

He told about this on the air of the telethon.

According to him, the Russians were able to damage several thermal and hydroelectric plants. Due to this attack, the plans to restore the generation had to be adjusted. Currently, the situation in Kharkiv is quite difficult.

“We plan to restore the operation of some energy facilities that were damaged today during the weekend. Kharkivʼs critical infrastructure has been revived. We are working to ensure that the situation with outages in Kharkiv approaches that of the country. But it takes some time,” he explained.

As for the Khmelnytsky region, the extent of the destruction still needs to be assessed there. Power engineers will work over the weekend to find out when the situation will be fixed there.

“We still have to work on the complete restoration of facilities around Odesa, which provide power to the city and Odesa district. But the situation has already improved, if we compare it with what happened on Saturday and Sunday,” explained Kudrytskyi.

At the same time, he said that this weekend in some regions the lights may not be turned off.

Meanwhile, the IAEA said that as a result of a massive Russian missile strike, one of the power units of the Khmelnytskyi NPP had to be stopped. At other Ukrainian-controlled nuclear power plants — Rivne and South Ukrainian — electricity production was reduced as a precautionary measure.