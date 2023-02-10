General Staff: The occupiers fired more than 100 rockets into Ukraine per day

During the day, the Russian occupiers fired more than 100 missiles into Ukraine.

This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

According to preliminary information, the enemy used 29 S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles and 71 air and sea-based cruise missiles. Of them, 61 cruise missiles were destroyed. In addition, the invaders carried out 12 airstrikes, two of which were carried out by Iranian Shahed-136 drones. They were, in particular, on civil infrastructure.

During the day, the Air Force of the Defense Forces struck 12 times the areas of concentration of personnel and military equipment of the occupiers, as well as struck twice the positions of anti-aircraft missile systems.

Units of rocket troops and artillery struck two areas of concentration of manpower, ammunition storage, the position of the anti-aircraft missile complex, and two important enemy objects.