General Staff: The occupiers fired more than 100 rockets into Ukraine per day

During the day, the Russian occupiers fired more than 100 missiles into Ukraine.
This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces.
According to preliminary information, the enemy used 29 S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles and 71 air and sea-based cruise missiles. Of them, 61 cruise missiles were destroyed. In addition, the invaders carried out 12 airstrikes, two of which were carried out by Iranian Shahed-136 drones. They were, in particular, on civil infrastructure.
During the day, the Air Force of the Defense Forces struck 12 times the areas of concentration of personnel and military equipment of the occupiers, as well as struck twice the positions of anti-aircraft missile systems.
Units of rocket troops and artillery struck two areas of concentration of manpower, ammunition storage, the position of the anti-aircraft missile complex, and two important enemy objects.
- On the night of February 10, Russia attacked the energy infrastructure of Ukraine with Iranian drones and missiles (they managed to shoot down 5 out of 7 drones and 5 out of 6 Calibers ). In addition, at night, Russia fired up to 35 S-300 missiles over the Zaporizhzhia region, which cannot be destroyed in the air by means of air defense. In the morning, the attack on Ukraine continued with missiles.
- During these attacks, Russia damaged heat and hydro generation facilities, as well as high-voltage infrastructure in six regions. The most difficult situation is in Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, and Khmelnytskyi regions.
- The Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Valery Zaluzhnyi, announced after the first wave of morning rocket fire that two Russian cruise missiles had crossed the airspace of Moldova and Romania. The Ministry of Defense of Romania did not confirm this information.