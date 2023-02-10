Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Valerii Zaluzhnyi: Two Russian missiles crossed the airspace of Moldova and Romania

Today, February 10, two Russian cruise missiles crossed the airspace of Moldova and Romania during the massive shelling of Ukraine.

This was reported by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi.

So, at 10:18 two Russian Kalibr cruise missiles crossed the border of Ukraine with Moldova, then at 10:33 these missiles crossed the airspace of Romania. After that, they again entered the airspace of Ukraine at the crossing point of the borders of the three states.

Russia launched missiles from the Black Sea.