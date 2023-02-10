“The worst can happen to him in Georgia.” Poland offered to accept Saakashvili for treatment

Prime Minister of Poland Mateusz Morawiecki offered Georgia to accept ex-president Mikheil Saakashvili for treatment.
Onet publication writes about it.
During the conference following the results of the meeting of the European Council, the Polish Prime Minister announced that they discussed, in particular, the brutal treatment of former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili in a Georgian prison.
"Poland initiated... proposals to the Georgian government so that the former president of Georgia Mikheil Saakashvili could be treated in Poland," Morawiecki noted, adding that he had spoken to many prime ministers on the subject.
"We are afraid that the worst can happen to him in Georgia. If Georgia wants to count on a positive response to its European aspirations, it should take seriously this appeal, which is already being formulated by the Councilʼs foreign policy services," the Polish Prime Minister emphasized.
- In Georgia, Saakashvili was convicted in absentia in the murder of banker Sandro Girgvliani (3 years in prison) and the beating of MP Valerii Gelashvili (6 years). He is also involved in the case of the dispersal of an opposition rally on November 7, 2007 and the pogrom of the "Imedi" television company.
- After returning to Georgia, Saakashvili announced a hunger strike on October 1, 2021, after being sent to prison. He stopped his hunger strike on November 20, after which he underwent a course of treatment in a military hospital. On January 31, 2022, Saakashvili was returned to the Rustavi prison. Doctors reported that the politicianʼs condition had significantly worsened in prison, he had lost almost 50 kilograms.
- On February 6, the Verkhovna Rada appealed to Georgia and other countries to transfer ex-president Mikheil Saakashvili for treatment abroad.