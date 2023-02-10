“The worst can happen to him in Georgia.” Poland offered to accept Saakashvili for treatment

Prime Minister of Poland Mateusz Morawiecki offered Georgia to accept ex-president Mikheil Saakashvili for treatment.

Onet publication writes about it.

During the conference following the results of the meeting of the European Council, the Polish Prime Minister announced that they discussed, in particular, the brutal treatment of former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili in a Georgian prison.

"Poland initiated... proposals to the Georgian government so that the former president of Georgia Mikheil Saakashvili could be treated in Poland," Morawiecki noted, adding that he had spoken to many prime ministers on the subject.

"We are afraid that the worst can happen to him in Georgia. If Georgia wants to count on a positive response to its European aspirations, it should take seriously this appeal, which is already being formulated by the Councilʼs foreign policy services," the Polish Prime Minister emphasized.