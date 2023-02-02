Ukraine demands that Georgia stop abusing Mikheil Saakashvili and hand him over

Ukraine strongly protests against the inhumane treatment of Ukrainian citizen Mikheil Saakashvili, who is behind bars in Georgia.

The statement was made public by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine on February 2.

"In the worst traditions of the PCIA [Peopleʼs Commissariat of Internal Affairs] of the USSR, the Georgian authorities apply psychological and physical violence to Mikheil Saakashvili, deny him urgently needed medical assistance, deliberately creating a direct threat to his life," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs noted.

Ukraine calls on the Georgian authorities to immediately stop abusing Mikheil Saakashvili and hand him over to Ukraine.