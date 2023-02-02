Ukraine demands that Georgia stop abusing Mikheil Saakashvili and hand him over

Ukraine strongly protests against the inhumane treatment of Ukrainian citizen Mikheil Saakashvili, who is behind bars in Georgia.
The statement was made public by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine on February 2.
"In the worst traditions of the PCIA [Peopleʼs Commissariat of Internal Affairs] of the USSR, the Georgian authorities apply psychological and physical violence to Mikheil Saakashvili, deny him urgently needed medical assistance, deliberately creating a direct threat to his life," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs noted.
Ukraine calls on the Georgian authorities to immediately stop abusing Mikheil Saakashvili and hand him over to Ukraine.
- Ukrainian citizen Mikheil Saakashvili was detained in Georgia on October 1, 2021, when he returned to his homeland after an eight-year absence. He was charged with illegal border crossing, which, according to the investigation, he committed on September 28, when he secretly arrived at the port of Poti from Ukraine on a vessel carrying a truckload of dairy products. The article for illegal crossing of the border of Georgia provides up to five years of imprisonment.