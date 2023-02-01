Zelensky stated that the Georgian authorities are slowly killing Mikheil Saakashvili

Volodymyr Zelensky showed photos of the ex-president of Georgia, a citizen of Ukraine Mikheil Saakashvili who had painfully lost weight in prison. The president expressed his belief that the Georgian authorities are publicly torturing and killing Saakashvili.

He stated this during a press conference with the President of Austria Alexander van der Bellen in Kyiv.

"I am not discussing the issue of why the former president of Georgia was arrested, and what the consequences of this are for politics and democracy in Georgia. This is their internal matter. I am talking about the arrest of Ukrainian citizen Mikheil Saakashvili, who is publicly tortured daily. I think their goal is to kill Saakashvili," Zelensky noted.

According to the president, Saakashvili was first poisoned, and now he is being slowly killed.