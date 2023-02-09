The general director of “Rheinmetall” informed that the concern is discussing with Ukraine the possibility of supplying “Panther” tanks

The German company Rheinmetall wants to supply its most modern Panther main battle tank to Ukraine.
CEO Armin Papperger stated this in an interview with the German newspaper Handelsblatt.
"We are negotiating with Kyiv to export the Panther," Armin Papperger said, adding that Ukraine has also shown interest in the new Lynx infantry fighting vehicle.
Last summer, the Rheinmetall company presented the Panther at an exhibition in Paris and called it the most powerful battle tank in the world. Ukraine can become its first buyer. The concern promises delivery "in 15-18 months", the tanks can be manufactured in Germany or Hungary. Federal government approval is required for export because the Panther was developed in Germany.
Armin Papperger also stated that the Rheinmetall concern is ready to establish a Panther assembly plant in Ukraine after the end of the war, if the German government approves the necessary export licenses.
The KF51 Panther tank, the name of which is reminiscent of a World War II tank, is designed as a long-term successor to the Leopard 2 tank, which is in service with EU countries. It weighs 65 tons (lighter than the Leopard 2), has a modified diesel engine, a hybrid power plant (should simplify mass production), an improved gun, a 12.7 mm machine gun, and launchers for barrage ammunition HERO 120 (kamikaze drone). So far, Rheinmetall has not disclosed all the characteristics of the tank, but it is noted that the crew will be better protected than in the Leopard 2.
- At the end of January, Germany officially agreed to transfer Leopard tanks to Ukraine and gave permission to other countries to do so. After that, it became known that European countries are preparing to transfer 80 Leopard tanks to Ukraine. This is enough to form two tank battalions. One battalion will be assembled from tanks provided by Germany, the Netherlands, Spain and Finland. These will be Leopard 2A6 versions. The second battalion will be supplied with tanks from Poland and Norway version 2A4.
- On February 3, the German government approved the plans of the German arms manufacturer Rheinmetall to sell 88 old Leopard 1 tanks to Kyiv. Later, they also gave permission to another company to supply 90 such tanks.