The general director of “Rheinmetall” informed that the concern is discussing with Ukraine the possibility of supplying “Panther” tanks

The German company Rheinmetall wants to supply its most modern Panther main battle tank to Ukraine.

CEO Armin Papperger stated this in an interview with the German newspaper Handelsblatt.

"We are negotiating with Kyiv to export the Panther," Armin Papperger said, adding that Ukraine has also shown interest in the new Lynx infantry fighting vehicle.

Last summer, the Rheinmetall company presented the Panther at an exhibition in Paris and called it the most powerful battle tank in the world. Ukraine can become its first buyer. The concern promises delivery "in 15-18 months", the tanks can be manufactured in Germany or Hungary. Federal government approval is required for export because the Panther was developed in Germany.

KF51 Panther tank.

Armin Papperger also stated that the Rheinmetall concern is ready to establish a Panther assembly plant in Ukraine after the end of the war, if the German government approves the necessary export licenses.

The KF51 Panther tank, the name of which is reminiscent of a World War II tank, is designed as a long-term successor to the Leopard 2 tank, which is in service with EU countries. It weighs 65 tons (lighter than the Leopard 2), has a modified diesel engine, a hybrid power plant (should simplify mass production), an improved gun, a 12.7 mm machine gun, and launchers for barrage ammunition HERO 120 (kamikaze drone). So far, Rheinmetall has not disclosed all the characteristics of the tank, but it is noted that the crew will be better protected than in the Leopard 2.