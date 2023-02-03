Germany will send 88 Leopard 1 tanks to Ukraine

The German government approved the plans of the German arms manufacturer Rheinmetall to sell old Leopard 1 tanks to Kyiv.
This was reported by an official representative of the government on February 3, writes Politico.
"I can confirm that an export license has been issued for Leopard 1 tanks," government spokesman Steffen Hebstreit said at a briefing.
Before that, the German newspaper Süddeutsche Zeitung reported that Berlin approved the plans of the German manufacturer Rheinmetall to sell 88 Leopard 1 tanks to Kyiv after their repair for a total amount of more than €100 million.
Before that, it became known that the German government wants to buy 15 Gepard anti-aircraft guns from Qatar and transfer them to Ukraine.
- On January 25, Germany officially agreed to transfer Leopard tanks to Ukraine and gave permission for this to other countries, and the United States announced the transfer of 31 M1 Abrams tanks.
- European countries within the framework of the coalition are preparing to transfer 80 German Leopard tanks to Ukraine. This is enough to form two tank battalions. It is planned that one battalion will be assembled from tanks that will be provided by Germany, the Netherlands, Spain and Finland. These will be Leopard 2A6 versions. The second battalion will be supplied with tanks from Poland and Norway version 2A4. The third battalion will be made of Abrams tanks.