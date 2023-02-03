Germany will send 88 Leopard 1 tanks to Ukraine

The German government approved the plans of the German arms manufacturer Rheinmetall to sell old Leopard 1 tanks to Kyiv.

This was reported by an official representative of the government on February 3, writes Politico.

"I can confirm that an export license has been issued for Leopard 1 tanks," government spokesman Steffen Hebstreit said at a briefing.

Before that, the German newspaper Süddeutsche Zeitung reported that Berlin approved the plans of the German manufacturer Rheinmetall to sell 88 Leopard 1 tanks to Kyiv after their repair for a total amount of more than €100 million.

Before that, it became known that the German government wants to buy 15 Gepard anti-aircraft guns from Qatar and transfer them to Ukraine.