German Rheinmetall presented a new KF51 Panther tank. He could succeed Leopard 2

The German company Rheinmetall presented at the Eurosatory exhibition in Paris a new battle tank KF51 Panther, armed with a 130-mm gun.

This was reported by The Drive.

KF51 Panther, whose name is reminiscent of a World War II tank, is designed as a long-term successor to the Leopard 2 tank, which is in service with EU countries. It weighs 65 tons (lighter than the Leopard 2), has a modified diesel engine, a hybrid power plant (should simplify mass production), an improved gun, 12.7-mm machine gun, as well as launchers for barrage ammunition HERO 120 (kamikaze drone).

Rheinmetall has not yet revealed all the characteristics of the tank, but notes that the crew will be better protected than Leopard 2. It is claimed that the KF51 is adapted to protect against kamikaze drones and anti-tank weapons.