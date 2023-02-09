The earthquake in Turkey and Syria killed more than 12 thousand people

The total number of dead in Turkey and Syria as a result of the earthquake reached 12 049 people. Another 77 779 people were injured.

This is reported by NBC News.

At least 9 057 people have died in Turkey, according to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Another 52 979 were injured, according to the Turkish Emergency Management Agency, and 8 000 people were rescued from the rubble.

A total of at least 2 992 people have died in Syria. According to the Ministry of Health and the White Helmets, more than 24 800 people were injured.