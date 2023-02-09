The earthquake in Turkey and Syria killed more than 12 thousand people

The total number of dead in Turkey and Syria as a result of the earthquake reached 12 049 people. Another 77 779 people were injured.
This is reported by NBC News.
At least 9 057 people have died in Turkey, according to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Another 52 979 were injured, according to the Turkish Emergency Management Agency, and 8 000 people were rescued from the rubble.
A total of at least 2 992 people have died in Syria. According to the Ministry of Health and the White Helmets, more than 24 800 people were injured.
- On the morning of February 6, an earthquake with a magnitude of 7.8 occurred in Turkey, the strongest in the country this century. It was followed by two more earthquakes of magnitude 7.7 and 7.6. It also affected neighboring Syria. Thousands of people died, tens of thousands were injured. According to Turkey, two Ukrainians probably died during the earthquakes.
- The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine instructed to send a search and rescue team of specialists of the State Service for Emergency Situations to Turkey to help eliminate the consequences of the earthquake and search for people missing under the rubble.