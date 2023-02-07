Earthquake in Turkey: Ukraine sends a search and rescue team

The Cabinet of Ministers instructed to send a search and rescue team of specialists of the State Service for Emergency Situations to Turkey to help eliminate the consequences of the earthquake and search for people missing under the rubble.

This is stated in Government Order No. 102.

87 specialists are being sent to the affected areas, of which 10 are crew members of An-32 and An-26 aircraft, who will bring rescue workers and equipment necessary for the work.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs was tasked with obtaining permits for the flights there and back, and the Ministry of Economy and the Ministry of Finance, in coordination with the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the State Emergency Service, were tasked with providing financing for the mission.