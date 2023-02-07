Earthquake in Turkey: Ukraine sends a search and rescue team

The Cabinet of Ministers instructed to send a search and rescue team of specialists of the State Service for Emergency Situations to Turkey to help eliminate the consequences of the earthquake and search for people missing under the rubble.
This is stated in Government Order No. 102.
87 specialists are being sent to the affected areas, of which 10 are crew members of An-32 and An-26 aircraft, who will bring rescue workers and equipment necessary for the work.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs was tasked with obtaining permits for the flights there and back, and the Ministry of Economy and the Ministry of Finance, in coordination with the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the State Emergency Service, were tasked with providing financing for the mission.
- On the morning of February 6, an earthquake with a magnitude of 7.8 occurred in Turkey, the strongest in the country this century. It was followed by two more earthquakes of magnitude 7.7 and 7.6. It also affected neighboring Syria.
- As of February 7, 3 549 people are known to have died. More than 8,000 people were rescued from the rubble. Injured — 22 168. Regarding Syria, there are no exact data — only approximate ones. It is known about 1 444 dead and more than 5 000 wounded. The army was involved in clearing the rubble.
- The UN has already announced that 2.9 million people are at risk of starvation due to the earthquake.