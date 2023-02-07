Earthquakes in Turkey: two Ukrainians may be among the dead

The Turkish authorities reported the probable death of two Ukrainians as a result of the earthquakes that occurred on Monday.

This was stated by the speaker of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Oleh Nikolenko.

The Embassy of Ukraine is verifying this information and trying to establish the identities of the dead. It is also known about four injured Ukrainians. They received minor injuries, there are no threats to their lives, they do not need hospitalization. They were provided with temporary housing and food.

In total, diplomats have already searched for 38 citizens of Ukraine, they are cooperating with Turkish rescue services in the search for another 19 Ukrainians who have not been contacted. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs will also send Ukrainian consuls to Gaziantep. They will coordinate assistance to the citizens of Ukraine, deliver them warm clothes and basic necessities. On the way back, the embassy plans to transport those Ukrainians who wish to move to other regions of Turkey.