The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania called on EU countries to expel Russian ambassadors

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania Gabrielus Landsbergis believes that the members of the European Union do not need to have Russian ambassadors in their countries.

He said this at a press conference in Riga, writes Delfi.

"In most cases, it is no longer diplomatic, but a propaganda institution that hides war crimes and generally promotes genocide," Landsbergis noted. He added that recently Lithuania was the only country that did not have a Russian ambassador, but now his state is in the Baltic group.