The Russian Foreign Ministry expels the Latvian ambassador

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia ordered the Ambassador of Latvia in Moscow, Maris Riekstinsh, to leave the Russian Federation within two weeks.
"Ambassador of Latvia M. Riekstinsh has been ordered to leave the Russian Federation within two weeks. It is emphasized that the provocative démarche of the Latvian authorities to lower the level of diplomatic relations will have consequences," the Russian Foreign Ministry said.
- On January 11, Estonia ordered to radically reduce the representation in the Russian embassy. Because of this, it stopped accepting applications for renunciation of citizenship and reduced consular services for Russians.
- On January 23, Russia summoned Estonian ambassador Margus Laidre and ordered him to leave Russia by February 7. The level of diplomatic relations between Estonia and Russia was lowered to the level of chargé dʼaffaires.
- Subsequently, Latvia decided that it is in solidarity with Estonia and will also lower the level of diplomatic relations with Russia.