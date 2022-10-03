Lithuania expels the temporary charge dʼaffaires of Russia

Lithuania expels Serhiy Ryabokon, Russiaʼs temporary chargé dʼaffaires, and declares him persona non grata because of his statements.

This was reported in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania, Delfi reports.

Ryabokon has five days to leave the country. Now Russia will have to appoint a new head of the embassy in Lithuania.

"Lithuania made this decision considering the fact that, according to information from the competent authorities, Ryabokonʼs latest actions and statements are incompatible with his diplomatic status, can be considered interference in the internal affairs of the host country and, accordingly, are a violation of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations." — said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

In addition, Ryabokon protested the annexation of the territories of Ukraine captured by Russia.