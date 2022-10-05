Russia expelled a temporary chargé dʼaffaires of Lithuania and declared her as persona non grata

Russia has declared Lithuaniaʼs charge dʼaffaires Virginia Umbrasene as persona non grata and is expelling her from the country. Umbrasene must leave the territory of the Russian Federation by train in five days.

This is stated in the statement of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

On October 5, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia summoned an employee of the Lithuanian embassy and handed him a corresponding note.

"Taking into account the hostile line of Lithuania to the collapse of bilateral relations, including humanitarian ties, the Russian side freezes the activities of the cultural center of the Lithuanian diplomatic mission in Moscow — the so-called Baltrushaitis House," the Russian Foreign Ministry added.

The Russian agency also stated that it reserves the right to take additional measures of influence — "depending on other unfriendly steps of Vilnius."