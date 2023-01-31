News

The head of the MDI Budanov: 326 000 Russian soldiers are fighting in Ukraine

Author:
Oleksiy Yarmolenko
Date:

The head of the Main Directorate of Intelligence (MDI) of the Ministry of Defense Kyrylo Budanov informed that 326 000 Russian soldiers are currently fighting in Ukraine.

He told about this in an interview with The Washington Post.

Budanov refers to his own intelligence and says that this is an approximate number.

He also said that the Russians have about 9% of their stocks of Kalibr sea-based cruise missiles left.