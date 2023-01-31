The head of the MDI Budanov: 326 000 Russian soldiers are fighting in Ukraine

The head of the Main Directorate of Intelligence (MDI) of the Ministry of Defense Kyrylo Budanov informed that 326 000 Russian soldiers are currently fighting in Ukraine.
He told about this in an interview with The Washington Post.
Budanov refers to his own intelligence and says that this is an approximate number.
He also said that the Russians have about 9% of their stocks of Kalibr sea-based cruise missiles left.
- The head of the MDI Kyrylo Budanov believes that this year the Russian army will focus on occupying a larger area in the eastern regions of Donetsk and Luhansk regions, and a renewed offensive from Belarus is unlikely.
- In December 2022, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi stated that the Russians were training approximately 200 000 new soldiers, and that he had no doubt that they would try to go to Kyiv a second time. The Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov and the commander of the Operational Command "South" also believed that Russia plans to launch another offensive wave in February 2023.
- The State Border Service said that there may currently be about 9 000 Russian soldiers on the territory of Belarus, there were more of them before.