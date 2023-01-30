The State Border Service: there may be 9 000 Russian soldiers in Belarus. Earlier their number was higher

There may currently be about 9 000 Russian troops on the territory of Belarus, there were more of them before.

On January 30, the spokesman of the State Border Service of Ukraine Andriy Demchenko informed about this on the air of the telethon.

"Near our border, we do not note any movement of military equipment or personnel. They are at the test sites kindly provided by Belarus. In total, there may be 9 000 Russian troops in Belarus, previously we recorded a slightly higher number," explained Andriy Demchenko.

Yes, those units that have already undergone training have already been transferred back to Russia to transfer them to the areas where hostilities are taking place, and new units have entered Belarus for training and training.

Currently, joint combat aviation training with Russia continues in Belarus until February 1.