The State Border Service: there may be 9 000 Russian soldiers in Belarus. Earlier their number was higher

There may currently be about 9 000 Russian troops on the territory of Belarus, there were more of them before.
On January 30, the spokesman of the State Border Service of Ukraine Andriy Demchenko informed about this on the air of the telethon.
"Near our border, we do not note any movement of military equipment or personnel. They are at the test sites kindly provided by Belarus. In total, there may be 9 000 Russian troops in Belarus, previously we recorded a slightly higher number," explained Andriy Demchenko.
Yes, those units that have already undergone training have already been transferred back to Russia to transfer them to the areas where hostilities are taking place, and new units have entered Belarus for training and training.
Currently, joint combat aviation training with Russia continues in Belarus until February 1.
- In December 2022, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi informed that the Russians were training approximately 200 000 new soldiers, and that he had no doubt that they would try to go to Kyiv a second time. The Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov and the commander of the operational command "South" also believed that Russia plans to launch another offensive wave in February 2023.
- Kyiv Defense commander Oleksandr Pavlyuk assured in January 2023 that a powerful defense system was created around Kyiv from several lines with a total length of about a thousand kilometers. Ukrainian troops have enough forces and means to protect the capital.